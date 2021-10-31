Throwback to the 90s: Toni, Alex, Seve dress up for Halloween

MANILA – The Gonzaga family took a trip down memory lane as they marked this year’s Halloween.

On Instagram, Toni shared her photo as she transformed into the character of Miss Minchin, the main antagonist in the 1995 movie "Sarah Ang Munting Prinsesa."

“I can turn a Princess into a maid,” she wrote in the caption before using the hashtag #90skidsknowMe.

On the other hand, her sister Alex pretended to be Sarah, the popular character portrayed by Camille Prats in the movie.

“Si miss Minchin at si princess Sarah.. parang totoong buhay lang ah hindi costume,” Alex said in her own post.

In keeping with the ‘90s theme, Toni dressed up her son Seve as Cedie, the main character in the classic film "Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe." The character was popularly portrayed by Tom Taus in 1996.

In awe of their costumes, several netizens lauded the Gonzagas for their nostalgic posts.

Check out their pictures below.

FROM THE ARCHIVES