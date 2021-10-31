MANILA - The pandemic blues did not dampen the Halloween spirit of several celebrities who exerted effort to transform themselves in this weekend of fright and merriment.

Andrea Brillantes and love team partner Seth Fedelin posted their arresting Halloween portrait with the theme "Chucky’s Bride". The overall creepy look was created by the combined efforts of their make-up, hair, costume and photography team.

She also dressed up as Elizabeth Harmon from the series "The Queen's Gambit".

Jed Madela also joined the fray dressed as Korean idol V or Kim Tae-hyung of BTS.

Madela hosted The World Championships of the Performing Arts (WCOPA ) Team Philippines Kumu stream where one of the major requirements was to be in costume.



Character actor and director David Chua further flexed the trick-or-treat spirit by cosplaying his favorite character, Joker, with the Escolta district as backdrop.



Chua completed the menacing and colorful look of Batman’s nemesis with Escolta looking like a haunting Gotham City of sorts. His team also shot at Jones Bridge.

Kim Chiu, meanwhile, turned on the magic as Snow White complete with a floating poisonous apple.

On Instagram, Chiu also recreated the Disney character in an enchanted forest.

Her "It’s Showtime" co-host, Karylle, also transformed into a Care Bear character.

"I went to work in a panic, three wigs and many outfits," said the host of her struggle to be in character.

Angel Locsin channeled the character of the popular series "Squid Game".

She posted photos of her with the iconic doll as she teased the "Squid Game"-themed party she and her husband Neil Arce hosted.

"Hindi man tayo makalabas, we won’t let this pandemic dampen our Halloween spirit," she quipped.

In a separate post, Locsin also looked back on her previous costumes, including the ones she used for her various television series roles.