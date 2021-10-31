Julia Barretto transforms into Catwoman in Halloween vlog

MANILA – Julia Barretto transformed into Catwoman for this year's Halloween.

Since she would not be able to go anywhere to celebrate the occasion this year, Barretto said she decided to just do a vlog about it.

“I chose Catwoman this year. It was 12 midnight and naisip ko lang to be Catwoman,” she said, explaining how she chose the character.

“One of the options that me and my partner had for Halloween, one of our costume ideas was Catwoman and Batman. We didn’t do the recent Cat Woman look. The one I chose was really from decades ago, 1992, I wasn’t even born yet,” she added.

Barretto said one factor to this decision was maybe because she just saw the trailer for Batman.

“I’ve always liked her body suits and her head piece. I know it’s probably pretty common but oldie but a goodie.”

Towards the end of her vlog, Barretto called her family to see their reaction regarding her in costume.

