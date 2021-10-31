MANILA – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s daughter Dahlia stole the hearts of Instagram users after the couple shared new adorable snaps of the nearly 1-year-and-8-month-old.

Just in time for Halloween, both Curtis and Heussaff posted pictures of Dahlia as Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first ever Olympic gold medalist.

In the posts, Dahlia is seen wearing a blue costume with the "PHILIPPINES' written across her top just like how Diaz looked like during the Tokyo Olympics months ago.

As part of Dahlia’s Halloween get up, Curtis and Heussaff created for their daughter pretend weights made of paper plates.

“Our Gold Medallist!!!” Curtis wrote in the caption.

Curtis also tagged Diaz saying she inspires “the youth that with hard work and perseverance you can achieve your biggest/heaviest dreams.”

Diaz saw Dahlia’s photos that she reposted them on her Instagram Story.

“Ang cute naman. At maganda ang form,” she commented before adding two heart emojis.

Dahlia is Curits and Heussaff’s first child. She turned a year old in March this year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES