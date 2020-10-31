Karylle, Jhong, Ion show Pinoy resilience with ‘Magpasikat’ performance

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — “Ang mga Pilipino ay hindi sumusuko.”

This was the message the team of Karylle, Jhong Hilario, and Ion Perez wanted to highlight as they opened this year’s “Magpasikat” performances, a yearly competition between the hosts of “It’s Showtime” for charity.

The trio showcased the resilience and creativity of Filipinos during this pandemic —illustrating how they as a nation can quickly adapt when needed — by portraying a sorbetero, a jeepney driver, and a balut vendor.

Their roles were inspired by real-life stories, which they shared afterwards.

They introduced Ian Marivite, an ice cream vendor who successfully took his business online; Enrique Victoria, a jeepney driver who shifted to selling food; and balut vendor Leonie delos Reyes.

They gave each gifts as thanks, with Marivite receiving an electric tricycle, Victoria accepting a sari-sari store package, and Delos Reyes getting a laptop and free internet access for one year to help with her kids’ online schooling.

The “Magpasikat” performances are part of the weeklong anniversary celebration of “It’s Showtime,” dubbed “Eleven Up ang Samahan.” The winners will be announced on a later episode.