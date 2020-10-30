‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’: Truth threatens to unravel as returning character hounds Ellice

Ellice (Iza Calzado) and Francis (Joem Bascon) reunite in the October 30 episode of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — A returning character from the first episode of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” showed up in its episode on Friday, with a long-buried truth he is now threatening to unravel.

Joem Bascon debuted in the hit primetime drama as Francis (formerly portrayed by Alex Castro), an admirer of Ellice (Iza Calzado) in their provincial home town of La Cascara.

Setting up a business meeting, Francis surprised Ellice with his new stature: a co-owner of a pearl company, a match to her own, and also a potential collaborator.

Beyond business, Francis appeared intent on wooing Ellice romantically, too, but for ulterior motives, going by a teaser for next week’s episodes.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Francis turns out to have known all along the truth about the night Ellice accidentally killed Victor (Albie Casino), and Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) taking the blame and spending time in jail, in exchange for money.

His motives still unclear, Francis offers Marissa to help carry out her vengeful plans, and threatens Ellice with the truth, according to the teaser.

Bascon’s debut in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” follows the announcement of additional cast members — with Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger portraying Jacob and Hope as adults — leading up to the series’ second book.