Vilma Santos appeals for return of 'It's Your Lucky Day'

MANILA -- Screen veteran Vilma Santos appealed for the return of "It's Your Lucky Day," the show that temporarily replaced "It's Showtime" for 12 days.

Santos shared her thoughts about the show in a video posted on social media on Sunday night by her son, Luis Manzano, who was the main host of "It's Your Lucky Day."

"Momshie, katanungan, gusto mo bang ibalik ang "It's Your Lucky Day?'" Manzano asked Santos, who replied: "Yes na yes, 200%."

"You know why, anak? Marami kayong napapaligaya, believe me," the country's Star for All Seasons added. "So, please extend."

"Extend daw, extend. Mae-extend na ba?" Manzano asked his followers.

"It's Your Lucky Day" aired its final episode last Friday.



"It's our great honor na magpasaya sa inyong lahat nang panandalian para mapawi ang inyong problema. At sa ating 'Showtime' family, we welcome you back. Maraming-maraming salamat sa pagpapatuloy sa inyong tahanan at itutuloy niyo rin ang kasiyahan. Mga ka-Lucky, sabay-sabay po tayyong magdasal. Kapit lang. Sabi nga nilang lahat, malay naman natin this is not goodbye," Manzano said on the show last Friday.

"Magkikita-kita ulit tayo kung saan solid ang suwerte at saya. Mga ka-Lucky, our staff, our family, we love you," he added.



"It's Showtime" made its grand return last Saturday, October 28.

