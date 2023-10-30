Hitmaker Rox Santos. Handout

MANILA -- While songwriter, composer, and record producer Roque “Rox” Santos already has a slew of smash hits attached to his name, the label head of ABS-CBN Music’s Star Pop said every new song he brings to life still feels like his first.

“Kapag nakagawa ako kanta, hindi nababawasan ang kilig at saya sa puso. Same pa din sa puso ang na-experience, andoon pa din saya,” he said in an interview.

Over the last 15 years, Santos has collaborated with some of the biggest and brightest stars in the industry — from OPM royalties such as Erik Santos, Jed Madela, and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, as well as new gen artists like P-pop girl group BINI.

Santos also helped make the dream of some of ABS-CBN’s biggest actors and actresses of becoming pop stars come true.

For example, the producer is the man behind Daniel Padilla's well-loved album "DJP" and Maymay Entrata's “MPowered” record which features the earworm "Amakabogera." He is also credited for Belle Mariano's album "Daylight."

Santos has also co-written viral titles with Vice Ganda — namely "Wag Kang Pabebe," "Boom Panes," and "Corona Ba-Bye Na."

“Hindi lahat nabigyan ng ganito. Thankful ako 'yung mga nasulat at na-produce ko na song ay naging parte ng buhay ng artist and mas fulfilling sa pakiramdam lahat ng tao kinakanta mga ginawa mo,” he said.

Although having certified hits admittedly still sends Santos over the moon, he also shared the joy and gratitude he feels knowing his work gave comfort, happiness, and inspiration, even to just one person, remains unmatched.

“Sobrang saya. Iba fulfillment wow nagkaroon ng buhay awitin mo. Nata-touch mo 'yung life ng tao. Parang wow amazing sobrang powerful talaga ng music. Pag naka-relate ng tao, na-iba emotion at direction nila,” the songwriter explained.

“Iba talaga music. Sobrang powerful. Pwede ka dalin sa iba’t ibang lugar, magiging platforms siya.”

Santos will be marking his impressive run in the music industry on November 10 at the Music Museum with his show "RoX5antos - 15th Anniversary Concert of Rox Santos."

Some of the starts who will be celebrating with the lauded producer on stage are Vice Ganda, Erik Santos, Anji Salvacion, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, among others.

“Ma-showcase kung saan ako nag-start, kung ano na-compose ko. Journey siya ng career milestone ko,” he said of the concert.

While Santos is credited for helping shape artists’ careers, he stressed that working with them was also an opportunity for him to grow and hone his craft.

“Definitely marami akong natutunan sa artists. Kala nila sa akin lang natututo, pero ako din. Collaborative, what they suggest, how they see themselves and direction nila as an artist. It makes it authentic,” he explained.

“Dream ko 'yan pero nung time na hinahanap ko sarili ko hindi ko inakala ganito. Wala sa isip ko ganito pala maging effect ng song sa lahat ng tao at nakatrabaho ko. Na-amaze ako. 'Di ko naisip madadala ako ng kanta ko sa ganitong level.”

Despite his success, Santos has no intention of slowing down in the years to come.

“Nag-iiba 'yung type of music ng every generation, so continuous learning. Lagi ako nakikinig, para 'di ka mawala. Dati covers, ngayon very diverse na. Iba-iba na ang genre. Talagang malawak na ngayon,” he noted.

“Goal natin is to create new hit songs na makakadagdag sa legacy ng OPM. Kailangan mapalago natin ang OPM. Isa 'yun sa major goals natin para hindi stagnated,” Santos added.

His next mission: to bring OPM to the global stage.

“Ever since hindi ako nag-sta-stop. Lagi ako nag-grow because of artists and my mentor Jonathan Manalo and boss sir Roxy (Liquigan),” Santos said. “Isa sa goal namin 'yan sa Star Music is to produce a global star. We make content na pwede maka-penetrate sa global market.”