Liam Hemsworth takes over Henry Cavill's role on 'The Witcher'

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was a hot topic on social media on Sunday after it was announced that he will be taking over the role of titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of the Netflix series “The Witcher.”

Henry Cavill, who originally played Geralt of Rivia, made the revelation himself through a social media post.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he began his statement.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he added.

Addressing Hemsworth to end his post, Cavill wrote: “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

For his part, Hemsworth expressed how thrilled he is about this new endeavor.

Hemsworth is thrilled about this new adventure, saying “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” he added.

The third season of “The Witcher” has yet to be released. It would mark the last time Cavill will give life to Gerald of Rivia before he passes the torch onto Hemsworth.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, "The Witcher" follows the story of three individuals in The Continent, where humans, elves, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

FROM THE ARCHIVE