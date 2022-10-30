MANILA – Non-stop rains did not dampen the Halloween spirit of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, who exerted effort to transform themselves in this weekend of fright.

As seen in their respective Instagram posts on Saturday night, Estrada and Ilacad posted their arresting Halloween portrait as they dressed up as Victor and Emily of “Corpse Bride.”

The overall creepy look was created by the combined efforts of their make-up, hair, costume and photography team.

Following their posts, both Estrada and Ilacad gained raves about their costumes, with netizens saying they perfectly captured the characters they dressed up as.

Originally released in 2005, Warner Bros. describes the Tim Burton movie “a hair-raising legend based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, in which a young man mistakenly weds a corpse while on a two-day trek to the village of his real bride-to-be.”

Ilacad, 22, and Estrada, 20, have been vocal about their love and admiration for each other since their “Pinoy Big Brother” stint in 2021.

They have since become not only music and screen collaborators, but also each other’s real-life confidant and rumored partner. Despite openly being affectionate, Ilacad and Estrada have yet to confirm being officially a couple.

