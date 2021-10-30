Quizon family scraps plan to move Dolphy out of Heritage Park

Dolphy Museum to be built in Batangas





MANILA -- Nine years after King of Comedy Dolphy died on July 10, 2012, the ace comedian is always best remembered not just by all those who knew and idolized him, but more so by his children and loved ones.

Interred at Heritage Park in Taguig, Dolphy’s remains were earlier planned to be moved to Tanay, where the family has a property. Their original plan was even to build a chapel and a museum there.

“We wanted his columbarium to be inside the chapel in Tanay,” Dolphy’s son, actor-director Epy Quizon, told ABS-CBN News. “When he was placed at Heritage, there was no columbarium right away. That was the idea before.”

However, after several years of planning with Dolphy’s former long-time partner, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Quizon, his siblings and Padilla ultimately decided to call off the plan.

“We decided na huwag na lang naming galawin si Daddy,” Quizon shared. “I think he’s happy there [at Heritage].”

Although the family has no definite plans to visit their dad this November 1 since cemeteries will also be closed, Quizon insisted they always go to Heritage Park on their own, free time.

“Eric has been religiously going there,” Quizon said in the recent virtual press conference for “Lukso ng Dugo,” the song he penned and performed by more than 30 artists.

“Ako, dumadaan ako even on an ordinary day. I always ask dad for guidance and help.”

Within the year, the structure of the Dolphy Manor will start construction at the Dolphy Ville Estates in Calatagan, Batangas that was inaugurated in November 2020. That is where the Dolphy Museum will be built.

“’Yung mga ibang gamit ni Daddy, nandoon na sa Calatagan,” Quizon said. “His films are with ABS-CBN, because they have the rights for RVQ [Productions] and they restored five films already and some more in the future.”

As far as Dolphy’s countless trophies are concerned, Quizon has the comedian’s “priceless trophies,” like the Order of the Golden Heart, the biggest honor given to an ordinary citizen by the President of the Philippines.

Dolphy received the distinction on November 8, 2010 from former President Benigno Aquino III, for the comedian’s numerous contributions to the entertainment industry, as well as for his philanthropic and charitable works.

There are many more museum-worthy memorabilia that will be displayed in Calatagan. “We also kept two cars,” Quizon proudly revealed. “’Yung pang-taping niya na Mark III and his two-door Mercedes. That was his first Mercedes.”

The Mark III was strongly identified with the ace comedian. Whenever the vehicle would enter the ABS-CBN compound, where he did many sitcoms, people would shout, “Nandiyan na si Mang Dolphy!”

Target date when the Dolphy Museum will open is perhaps when the construction of Dolphy Manor starts. “Then, we will have the date when the museum will also open,” Quizon revealed. “They can estimate how long will the construction last.”

His older brother, Eric, met with the architects early this October. “So now, they are only waiting for the engineer,” Quizon said. “Then construction will start.”

Meanwhile, lots in the first phase of Dolphy Ville Estates in Calatagan, across Lago de Oro Wakeboard Park, were all sold out. For a 140-square meter lot, it costs P1 million to P1.2 million, a very good investment decision.

Quizon is willing to help anyone who wants to purchase lots for reasonable prices in the second phase.

Although he was previously offered to run for public office in Quezon City, Quizon did not seriously entertain it.

“A friend of mine was working with the Belmontes before,” he granted. “I think politics is not really for me. Of course, gusto kong makatulong. Public service can be the best platform for me to help Filipinos.

“But I’m a storyteller. Mas gusto ko ang ginagawa ko ngayon. Coming out with a song or a film that has meaning. Mas ‘yun ako. Ayoko ng intriga. I can say my piece between closed doors. I can say what I think of our presidentiables. You can never quote me.

“If I can say something that will destroy the character of the candidate. I’d rather keep my mouth shut. Sana hindi maging batuhan ang politics natin.”

Meanwhile, “Bukal,” a film that marks Quizon’s directorial debut, will do the rounds in Mindanao after going from one international film festival to another. The film tackles the conflict in Mindanao.

“I cannot say that we can showcase the film for free, because I have to return the investment of my producer,” Quizon explained. “But I will personally go to places in Mindanao that have seen war.

“Hopefully, I can let our Muslim rebels, but the proper term should be Muslim brothers, showcase the film to them. From Tawi Tawi to Zamboanga, from Jolo to Basilan, if I can bring the film there, I will do it personally. How can I promote peace if I cannot bring it myself?”

When Quizon found the producer-distributor for “Bukal,” TBA Studios, he was ready to release the film along with the music video of “Lukso ng Dugo.” However, the pandemic happened and everything came to a halt.

“I waited for the restrictions to mellow down, then I was able to film ‘Bukal’ last year,” Quizon said. “Post-production was so difficult. You just don’t tell your people what to color, how to put sound. You do it online.

“There was so much lag if you do everything online. It was not that easy. It was a very difficult time, even the production protocols, several of them. Not one is the same. We had to adopt to so many protocols when we shot in Tanay.”

This pandemic, Quizon finished a script for his next film project. He also resorted to cooking his favorite dishes when he’s not doing anything important.

Unlike others who easily turned to social media as their outlet especially while on lockdown, Quizon closed his Facebook and Instagram accounts. To avoid getting affected by bashers and haters, he stopped checking his social media since 2017.

“What we’re doing is for peace, yet they can find words to just bash what we’re try to promote,” Quizon pointed out.



“At home, there were a lot of people who were so full of stress and maybe anger. Their only outlet became the social media. Some opinions that need not come out, still known. Hindi natin kailangan mag-away-away.

“I grew up like a hot head. I’ve been to several fist fights in my entire life. I blacked out when I get pissed off. Nakita ko na ‘yung side na ‘yun na madilim. Total opposite ang ginagawa ko ngayon. I really want peace.

“Now, if we can usher the recalibration of the mindset of the next generation about how to respect each other, then maybe, we are headed to a more sustainable peace in the future.

“The most effective way to send out a message for peace is a song sung by their favorite artists with a message saying, ‘We are Filipinos. Pareho ang ‘Lukso ng Dugo’ natin. We may have different prayers, but we pray to only one God

“Muslim ka, Kristiyano ako, iisa ang panalangin natin. At Pilipino tayo. The message in the song, ‘Sa paglusob natin, tanging baon ay isang dalangin. Sandata ay ang bawat isa, Respeto ang gamit na bala.’ This is one way for people to be saying to each other.

“So share that link like a chain letter. Convince people. The song wants to reach every Filipino from different parts of the world.”