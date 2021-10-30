Watch more on iWantTFC



Jeon Jungkook is soaring to heights no other act has gone before him.

Although the main vocalist of BTS is yet to officially launch a solo career, his materials have already broken the eye-popping records of some of the globe's most popular artists.

For instance, the golden maknae’s recent cover of Harry Styles' “Falling" bagged three titles on YouTube.

Although the surprise rendition was unannounced, it emerged with one of the biggest debuts in the platform's history.

Within just 24 hours since its release, Jungkook's touching take had already drawn over 9 million views, 2.4 million likes, and 264,000 comments — the largest single-day premiere totals for an audio clip by a solo act.

The latest accolades, however, are far from unexpected as the youngest member of BTS is known to be among the group's most prolific record-breakers.

As of this writing, Jungkook owns the two longest-charting solo hits as well as the two longest-charting B-side tracks on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

"Euphoria," from the septet's 2018 repackaged album "Love Yourself": Answer," rules at 86 weeks, while "My Time," from the act's fourth full-length "Map of the Soul: 7," closely follows with 82 frames.

"Euphoria" is also only less than 2 million streams away from becoming the most played solo song by a male Korean artist on Spotify. The current leader is PSY's viral hit "Gangnam Style," which has so far tallied 290 million hits.

After flexing one of his best vocal performances to date in the recent cover, the hype surrounding his long-awaited untitled mixtape, often referred to by fans as “JJK1,” again began growing.

Although Jungkook has confirmed the highly-anticipated material is already in the works, the release date is yet to be announced.