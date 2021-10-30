Photo from Baron Geisler's Instagram account



Actor Baron Geisler apologized to some members of the LGBTQ community, whom he said he had hit.

During a virtual media conference promoting “Barumbadings,” a Vivamax movie where he portrays a gay character, Geisler acknowledged that he had slapped at least 3 people for being gay.

“I think this is the best time to make amends to those I’ve hurt during the times that I was a very bad boy, barumbado. Kunwari may madaanan lang akong bading, nasasampal ko sa mukha,” he said.

“Siguro wala pa naman lagpas 5, siguro nasa 3. Kung sinuman kayo, sana po ay mapatawad niyo na ako.”

Geisler was also grateful to have been given the chance to say sorry.

“First, it’s not good to hurt anyone psychologically, physically. It’s really bad. Be kind to everyone and respect begets respect and respect boundaries as well. Nu’ng time na ’yun kasi kasagsagan ko ng alak and drugs,” Geisler said.

“Noong nasa loob ako ng rehab, isa ’yan sa mga when I dug deep sa kaluluwa ko, sa puso ko, sa utak ko, nakita ko ’yung mga past mistakes ko, and I said, ‘Sobrang maling-mali talaga ’yung ginawa ko. Hindi ’yun dapat. Hindi ’yun tama.’ Sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

Now based in Cebu City where he relocated with his wife, physician Jamie Evangelista whom he married in 2019, Geisler is now a proud dad of Tali, his daughter who just turned one last January 28.

The controversial actor previously figured in one altercation after another.

But after he settled down and became a family man, Geisler said in a recent interview that he finally found his truth, adding that he is now “aware of who I am.”

Geisler conceded, though, that the stigma of his wrongdoings will always shadow him. He also said he needs to get to a point where he is strong enough to not be tempted so easily.

Directed by Darryl Yap, Geisler is set to star in “Barumbadings” with Joel Torre, Jeric Raval, and Mark Anthony Fernandez. The film starts streaming on Vivamax on November 5.