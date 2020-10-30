‘Sobrang bait ni Dom sa akin’: Bea quizzed on Dominic, 'Gerald' in ‘Trick or Treat’ challenge

Dominic Roque is rumored to be the current flame of Bea Alonzo. Instagram: @dominicroque

MANILA — Bea Alonzo appeared to momentarily freeze when “Gerald” was mentioned in a game with her close friend and co-star Angel Locsin and the latter’s fiancé, film producer Neil Arce.

Alonzo was the couple’s virtual guest in the latest Halloween-themed episode of their YouTube vlog, and was asked to pick between “trick” or “treat” when given a list of names.

Alonzo said she would “treat” Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, “kasi ang ganda ng ginagawa niya sa community.”

The two made headlines in June when they collaborated on a relief program for Pasig amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alden Richards, whom Alonzo recently worked with in a TV commercial, would similarly get a “treat”; while Alonzo’s ex-boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo would get a “trick,” “kasi masaya kasama ‘yan!”

Her onscreen partner John Lloyd Cruz would get both, Alonzo said, but didn’t give any reason.

When Dominic Roque, who is rumored to be her current flame, was mentioned, Alonzo answered: “Iti-treat ko rin si Dom. Sobrang bait ni Dom sa akin.”

The last individual was “Gerald” — which initially prompted a humorless reaction from Alonzo, until Locsin clarified that they were pertaining to comedian Jerald Napoles.

The three shared a hearty laugh, before Alonzo could give her answer: “Jerald Napoles, iti-treat kita!”

Turning serious, Alonzo was then asked to wrap up her advice about moving on from experiencing “ghosting,” the earlier topic in the vlog.

In 2019, her breakup with actor Gerald Anderson became the subject of controversy, with Alonzo saying that the actor “just started not talking to me.”

“Ito ngayon masasabi ko na because I’ve already moved on. Baka may kasama ‘yong pride, e, kasi bakit ginawa sa ‘yo, ‘di ba? Bakit ikaw?” she said.

“Maniwala kayo: pagtatawanan niyo na lang ‘to bawat araw. Work on yourself, take it one day at a time, because one day will come na talagang pagtatawanan ninyo. And you will look back, sasabihin mo, ‘Napakatanga, napaka-ridiculous ko noong time na ‘yun, at hindi ko na ulit pagdadaanan ‘yon.’”