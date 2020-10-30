'Quezon's Game' to be screened in UAE

MANILA -- The historical film "Quezon’s Game" will be screened for the first time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Quezon’s Game,” the critically acclaimed biopic Philippine President Manuel Quezon, will be shown in the UAE starting November 12. It had a successful run in the United States and Asia and Pacific, and a unique film in concert premiere and screening in Europe early this year.

The timely screening comes after the UAE and Israel signed a peace treaty, where both countries “desire to establish peace, diplomatic and friendly relations, co-operation and full normalization of ties between them and their peoples.”

“Quezon’s Game” tells the story of how Quezon, future U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, and several other notable figures set out to rescue Jewish refugees from the ghettos of Germany and Austria. What seems within their power at first, turns out to be fraught with astronomical obstacles and on top of this, Quezon must battle a relapse of tuberculosis.

In his final days, Quezon asked if he could have done more, before recollecting one of the least known, but most uplifting stories in Philippine history.

“We hope that through this film, the world could appreciate and celebrate the contribution of the Philippines and its people to the humanity during the dark times in the 1930s. We believe this represents the selflessness and unwavering courage of the Filipinos,” said Joseph Arnie Garcia, managing director of ABS-CBN in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The film, which was produced by Star Cinema in association with iWant and Kinetek, stars Raymund Bagatsing, Rachel Alejandro, David Bianco, Billy Ray Gallion, James Paolelli, and Kate Alejandrino.

It was directed by Matthew Rosen, and written by Janice Y. Perez and Dean Rosen based on the original story of Matthew Rosen and Lorena H. Rosen.

“Quezon’s Game” is the first Filipino-produced film to be screened in the UAE cinemas as it resumed operations last August after months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC