Piolo Pascual releases new single 'Iiyak sa Ulan'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the latest single of actor Piolo Pascual titled "Iiyak sa Ulan."

On Friday, ABS-CBN's music outfit also released the lyric video of Pascual's new song, which was composed by Dan Lagroma and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

On Instagram, Pascual also promoted his new project as he shared teaser of "Iiyak sa Ulan."

"Iiyak sa Ulan"

‘Di mo na kailangan pang

Sabihing aalis ka na

Tingin pa lang ng ‘yong mata

Ramdam ko ng lilisan ka

At kung sakaling isiping

Nasasaktan ako

Kung pwede lang sabihin sa iyo

Iiyak lang ako pag may ulan

Iiyak lang ako ng ‘di mo malalaman

Para ‘di mo makita ang mga matang luhaan

‘Di bale ng masaktan

‘Di bale na basta’t masaya ka lang

‘Wag ka nang mag alala

Habang nandyan kapa'y ‘di luluha

At sa araw na aalis ka na

‘Wag ng mag alinlangan pa

Para ‘di na ako aasa pa

Aside from the new song, Pascual is also gearing up for a new movie with actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

The two who will be headlining a movie together for the first time as the lead stars of the upcoming film “Real Life Fiction” co-produced by Ten17P and Viva Films.

Directed by Paul Soriano, "Real Life Fiction" will be released in 2021.

It marks the second collaboration between Pascual and Ten17P after “Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis” with John Lloyd Cruz.

