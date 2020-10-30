Pinoy singer Chlara covers Air Supply in single 'Goodbye'

MANILA -- British-born Filipina singer-songwriter Chlara has released her new single "Goodbye," which is part of her newly released album "#acousticNOW."

Covering classics is challenging but Chlara managed to give this well-known Air Supply hit a twist with a healing vocal from a female perspective.

“Goodbye” is now out via evosound. It's available on digital music streaming platforms.

Born Chlara Isobel Magtultol, Chlara spent her early years in England before moving to the Philippines at the age of nine. Her father Cesar, who passed away when she was only two years old, was a music lover and left with her his love of music.

From the age of three, Chlara was already singing and was very much influenced by the music that was constantly played at home -- Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Air Supply, The Carpenters, Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion.

After moving back to the Philippines, her mother Gina enrolled her in a few singing schools. While regularly joining the school singing programs and plays, Chlara also began playing the guitar at the age of 11, learning from her brother and on her own from videos on YouTube.

Chlara is now fully focused on achieving her dreams having signed a long-term management and recording agreement with Evolution.

She was featured in evosound's album "Voices of Love" together with other female vocalists like Susan Wong, Olivia Ong, Julienne Taylor, Emi Fujita, Stacey Kent, Katie Melua, Chantal Chamberland with her version of Lionel Richie's "Stuck on You.":

Since signing with Evolution, Chlara has released four "#acousticNOW" EPs, two evo sessions EPs, multiple originals as well as covers. Her tribute to Avicii’s "The Nights" has garnered over 22 million streams.