‘O, loko!’ Vice Ganda’s hilarious ‘Mas Testing’ challenge trends worldwide

Vice Ganda finally takes his turn as a ‘Tumpak Tracer’ in the hit segment ‘Mas Testing’ on Thursday. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Vice Ganda and “It’s Showtime” topped local trends and reached the worldwide list Friday, as the comedy superstar finally took his turn as the “Tumpak Tracer” in the hit segment “Mas Testing.”

Vice Ganda had long evaded the role since “Mas Testing’s” debut, but now agreed to do it as part of the noontime program’s 11th anniversary celebration.

The day’s “Persons Under Testing” were his close friends and screen sidekicks MC and Lassy, who appeared to deliberately produce results contradicting Vice Ganda’s guesses, making him undergo three “funishments” in total.

The consequences had Vice Ganda shaving his eyebrow, prank-calling ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio, and getting dropped into water, “perya”-style.

Vice Ganda also gave away P110,000 — an amount imposed by the game as a result of his unsuccessful prank on Santos-Concio — with one lucky “It’s Showtime” viewer randomly picked through Twitter.

110K para sayo. Pls use it wisely ha. God bless you! I love you!!!! https://t.co/AKXqhYl1tA — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 30, 2020

During the “Mas Testing” segment, several terms related to the program ranked among the Philippine trends on Twitter, with the official hashtag #ViceTestingOLoko reaching No. 1 worldwide.

⭐️ O, loko! Saksi ang buong mundo sa mga FUNishments mo Meme @vicegandako! 😜 Maraming Salamat, Madlang People! #ViceTestingOLoko 🥳 pic.twitter.com/agFoEUDPSw — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) October 30, 2020

“It’s Showtime” is concluding its week-long anniversary celebration on Saturday with the traditional “Magpasikat,” where its hosts put on spectacular performances in a competition for charity.