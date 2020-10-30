Nadine Lustre shares wish ahead of birthday

MANILA -- Actress Nadine Lustre is celebrating her birthday on Saturday, October 31.

In a Facebook Live interview with Monster RX 93.1 on Friday, Lustre shared her simple wish as she turns 27.



"I really didn't think of anything, nothing really. I'm good where I am at, like I'm and happy and I'm contented. Siguro I wish that it would stay that way for a very long time. Like, I hope that my mind doesn't really change when it comes to that," Lustre said.

"I'm just really excited for the days to come, for all the challenges that are going to come my way. I hope that everyone enjoys the album," addded Lustre referring to her highly anticipated visual album "Wildest Dreams," which will premiere digitally on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel on Saturday.

Lustre said she is dedicating the 12-track album to all her fans.

Directed by Dominic Bekaert, the 30-minute film consists of six interconnected music videos, which chronicle Lustre’s personal journey of self-love, self-discovery, and reflection on her past experiences.

"I know that not a lot of people will understand or appreciate and that's okay because you know like all my fans will love it anyway, mainly it's for them naman eh. The visual album is actually for them. It's kind of like a treat to the fans kasi nga I haven't been on the TV or big screen for a while so 'yung visual album talaga we really made it for them and I hope that they enjoy it. I just want everyone to listen to the album and appreciate. I don't really care about what other people will say," said Lustre.

"Thank you so much for the non-stop support and for all the love and I can't wait to share with you all because I treat the visual album as a gift to them and I hope you will like it. Thank you so much for everything," the actress said.

Asked of her message to her current self, Lustre said: "I always have a conversation with myself and I think recently the only thing I've been saying to myself is... 'Good job, you are doing well,'" Lustre said.

For next year, Lustre is hoping to travel and see the world.

"I have a lot on my bucket list but I guess on top of it would be to travel again, like outside the country. I feel like I want to see the world even more and travel more. That's really what I wanted to do now just travel and see the world," Lustre said.



