LOOK: Marian Rivera dresses up Zia as Princess Jasmine for Halloween

MANILA — Halloween’s a little different this year.

But that doesn’t mean that Marian Rivera and her daughter Zia are not about to get into the spirit of it, as they always do in past years.

This time around, Rivera dressed up Zia as Disney Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin.”

The outfit is for Zia’s school Halloween party, Rivera wrote as the caption.

Zia loves dressing up and Rivera loves sharing photos of them.

Earlier this year, Zia became Darna, one of her mom's famous roles, for an endorsement. She has also worn a Batgirl, a Dyesebel, and a Marilyn Monroe costume in previous years.