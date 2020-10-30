Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Marian Rivera dresses up Zia as Princess Jasmine for Halloween

Posted at Oct 30 2020 08:08 PM

MANILA — Halloween’s a little different this year. 

But that doesn’t mean that Marian Rivera and her daughter Zia are not about to get into the spirit of it, as they always do in past years. 

This time around, Rivera dressed up Zia as Disney Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin.” 

Zia loves dressing up and Rivera loves sharing photos of them. 

Earlier this year, Zia became Darna, one of her mom's famous roles, for an endorsement. She has also worn a Batgirl, a Dyesebel, and a Marilyn Monroe costume in previous years. 

