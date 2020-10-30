LOOK: Judy Ann Santos prepares meals for typhoon Quinta frontliners

MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos continues to show her support and gratitude to frontliners as she once again cooked food for them.

Thus time, Santos prepared 300 adobo meals for frontliners as typhoon Quinta battered parts of the country last Monday.

She also thanked those who donated for the frontliners.

In the caption, Santos revealed that she and her team also underwent and tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

"We had all our cast members (including us) undergo swab testing as part of our safety protocols, and they all tested negative," Santos wrote.

She also expressed her gratitude to her husband, actor-television host Ryan Agoncillo, for "documenting the whole process."

"Walang bagyo bagyo sa pagbibigay ng malasakit sa kapwa. Libre at masarap sa pakiramdam ang magpakita ng malasakit at appreciation hindi lang sa ating mga frontliners kung 'di sa lahat ng kapwa natin," Santos wrote.

Santos is one of the celebrities who has been active in extending help and support to COVID-19 frontliners.

Quinta ravaged parts of the country earlier this week.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC