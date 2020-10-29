Actors Hyun Bin, Kim Hee-ae receive Presidential Citation awards from Korean gov’t

Kim Hee-ae and Hyun Bin. Photos from Instagram/Composite photo

MANILA - Korean actor Hyun Bin and actress Kim Hee-ae are among the big winners at the 2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards.

Hyun Bin and Kim were recipients of the Presidential Citation award, along with Kang Ho Dong, Cheon Ho Jin, Kim Eun Hee and Kim Ki Pyo.

Korean boy group Seventeen, actor Kang Ha Neul and actress Gong Hyo Jin were also among those who received the Prime Minister Citation award.

The 2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, which first started in 2010, is a celebration to recognize artists who have contributed to the development of Korean pop culture and the spread of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, according to an article on HelloKpop.

Hyun Bin gained international recognition after the success of his series “Crash Landing on You” (CLOY) with Son Ye-jin.

Along with Son, Hyun Bin is also among the endorsers of a local telecommunications company.

Kim, meanwhile, is known for her role as Ji Sun Woo in the series "World of a Married Couple".

She also received the top acting prize in the Baeksang Arts Awards 2020.