SB19 bonds with fans, surprises with new MV

Kings of PPop SB19 dedicated an entire night to their A’TIN, or the devoted fans who had been helping them build their legacy in music.

The event held Saturday evening was a celebration of the group’s colorful journey since they stepped into the music scene five years ago.

The crowd roared as Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin kicked off their “One Zone” fan meet with their smash hit “Gento.”

Apart from delivering world-class vocals and choreographies that had fans swooning, SB19 also interacted with their A’TIN through several activities.

Among the prizes lucky A’TINs won was a once in a lifetime chance to dine with the kings of PPop.

Every A’TIN, however, was treated to a special gift as SB19 surprised fans with the release of the official music video of their song “Freedom” during the event.