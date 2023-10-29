Juan Karlos to release new Christmas single on Nov. 10

haha so ayun tapos na yung xmas single tapos release ko na this Nov 10 sana magustuan ninyo update update nalang sa mga plano tnx luv u all 🎄 — juan karlos labajo (@karloslabajo__) October 28, 2023

MANILA — OPM singer Juan Karlos Labajo is set to release a Christmas single next month.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Labajo said that the single will be released on November 10.

"(H)aha so ayun tapos na yung xmas single tapos release ko na this Nov 10 sana magustuan ninyo update update na lang sa mga plano tnx luv u all," the OPM singer revealed.

Labajo is currently enjoying the success of his hit single "ERE," with its curse word in the chorus encompassing the emotion of heartbreak in the song.

Spotify Philippines earlier said "ERE" is the most streamed local track in a day, with over 1.2 million streams in the platform this year.

Labajo is currently one of the stars of ABS-CBN's primetime series "Senior High" and has also sang a clean version of "ERE" in one of its episodes.

