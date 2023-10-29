Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano celebrate baby's 10th month

MANILA — Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano recently celebrated the 10th month of their child Isabella Rose.

In an Instagram post, Mendiola shared snaps of Isabella Rose with dozens of flowers.

"I LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH! I can’t believe that you will turn 1 in 2 months. I love you so much, I will do anything for you. You are my sunshine and my biggest blessing," the actress said.

"Swipe left to see how much she wants to go to Mama na! Tama na daw pictorial," she added.

Manzano and Mendiola got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.

They welcomed their baby girl in December 2022.

RELATED VIDEO: