MANILA – Actress Maxene Magalona has joined the legion of DonBelle love team fans supporting Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

During the media launch of the Star Cinema film “An Inconvenient Love,” Magalona boldly claimed that Pangilinan and Mariano’s love team is different from other on-screen tandems she saw in her long years in showbiz.

“Marami na rin nga akong naka-love team. Marami rin akong nakitang ibang love team around me but this one is really different,” she said Friday.

Magalona said she has supported very few love teams and that the short list now includes DonBelle.

“Now that I finally got to work with them, they are very professional. They are very laid back and very authentic. Yun ang gusto ko sa kanila. Walang katiting ng yabang. And I love that,” Magalona continued.

The actress said the two Kapamilya stars are very true to themselves and inspirational. She went on to address the fans of DonBelle attending the media launch, saying they have chosen a good pair.

“I am very glad that the Gen Zs are looking up to this particular love team. You chose a very good love team,” she said.

For director Petersen Vargas, he finds the tandem of Pangilinan and Mariano refreshing, which he says is perhaps a reason for their popularity among their generation.

Asked about his observation of the two actors while filming the movie, Vargas made a revelation much to the delight of the fans.

“Inisip ko na lang na baka ganun talaga sila as actors na kahit wala na sa screen, wala na sa set, kinikilig pa rin kami,” he said.

“They’re very professional. Ramdam mo lang talaga all throughout the process na nandyan sila for each other.”

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” sees Mariano as Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore; and Pangilinan as Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for distractions, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

This will be Mariano and Pangilinan’s first movie to have a theatrical release and Star Cinema’s first in cinemas after the pandemic hit the world.

It will premiere on the big screen on November 23, 2022.

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of the movie are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

