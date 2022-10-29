Photos from ABS-CBN Film Restoration Facebook page

MANILA – Fans who want to revisit the classic love story of Popoy and Basha can now do so as the restored version of “One More Chance” debuts on Netflix.

In a post shared on the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Facebook page, the John Lloyd Cruz-Bea Alonzo flick has been included in the streaming platform.

Aside from “One More Chance”, the digitally restored and remastered copy of “Markova: Comfort Gay” is also streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Cathy Garcia Molina, “One More Chance” tells the story of college sweethearts Popoy (Cruz) and Basha (Alonzo) who worked for the same construction company. However, five years into their relationship, the couple started facing a series of misunderstandings that led to their breakup.

The story will continue to follow how Popoy and Basha proceeded with their lives after the separation.

The 2007 film also gave birth to many iconic lines which up to this day are used by different generations in any applicable circumstances and memes.

Meanwhile, “Markova: Comfort Gay” starring the late King of Comedy Dolpyh was released in 2000.

The story was based on the life of Walter Dempster Jr., who was a Filipino comfort gay for the Imperial Japanese army during the World War II.

It follows his story of hardships from his childhood days until the ordeal during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines.

Joining Dolphy in the film were his sons Eric and Jeffrey Quizon, who both portrayed the role of Markova in different phases of life.

The two movies are available to Netflix subscribers in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries.



