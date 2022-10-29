Photos from Empress Schuck Instagram account



MANILA – Actress Empress Schuck took to Instagram to ask for help for people affected by the severe tropical storm “Paeng” in Zamboanga City.

Schuck, who is in Zamboanga, shared some snaps of the situation in the city, where floods swamped houses and establishments.

According to Schuck, rubber boats are needed to rescue stranded residents in some areas.

“Many people are still stranded. We need more rubber boats here for rescue, especially brgy. Tumaga. Pls pray for everyone's safety and let me know if you like to extend help. It’s badly needed,” she said in the caption.

In a Facebook post, the local government confirmed Zamboanga City has declared a state of calamity due to Paeng.

The city government said at least one person died while 4 others were missing following flash floods since Thursday.

Some 5, 000 families were evacuated in at least 42 barangays affected by the floods and other rain-related hazards, it said.

