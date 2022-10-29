Akihiro Blanco marks a decade in show business

Filipino-Japanese model and actor Akihiro Blanco

MANILA -- A decade ago, Filipino-Japanese Akihiro Blanco joined the star search reality show, “Artista Academy,” where he emerged runner up to Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert.

The reality talent competition launched Blanco’s showbiz career. He made his film debut in director Ato Bautista’s coming-of-age love story, “Mga Alaala ng Tag-ulan” (2013).

Blanco has since appeared in Zaldy Gumaru’s “Frenemies in Love” (2016), Joel Lamangan’s “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” (2017), Roe Pajemna’s “Happy Breakup” (20 17) and Perci Intalan’s “Born Beautiful” (2019).

On TV, Blanco was featured on episodes of “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” “The Killer Bride” and “Tadhana.”

After a decade in the business, the model-actor is not frustrated that he has not yet achieved his goals. He did not come close to quitting or pursue another endeavor.

He tried his hand at doing business, though. He opened a coffee shop in Pasig and started a car repair business.

“Being an actor is my passion,” Blanco stressed. “I really love my profession. I’m happy with the way my career is going. I’m patient. I’m not in a hurry.”

Blanco, who is a nephew of actor James Blanco, believes his strength is acting, although he can also sing and even dance. “Grabe din ang binibigay ko as an actor,” he asserted. “For me, I am willing to work with anyone.

“I will do my part as an actor. I’m excited because there are a lot of stars whom I haven’t worked with before and they are now with Viva,” Blanco granted.

“Since I started in ‘Artista Academy’ until today, I am proud about everything that I’ve done. But for me, I still want more. Films or new characters. My goal is to do something I haven’t done in the last ten years.”

In his 2019 film, “Immaculada,” with Ara Mina and directed by Arlyn de la Cruz, Blanco did a butt exposure.

“Iba pa yata ang direction ko noon,” Blanco explained. “For now, I will have to think about it again. I don’t think I can do that again. Sexy, yes, but no bold roles.”

It was Ella Cruz and Donnalyn Bartolome influenced Blanco to sign up with Viva. “I worked with Donnalyn in three projects – ‘WattPadd Presents,’ ‘Happy Breakup’ and ‘Frenemies In Love.’

“Dati pa, matagal na, she was convincing him to sign up with Viva. She was one who influenced me to transfer to Viva.”

Blanco wants to play roles like Joker. Based on his Instagram posts, the 27-year-old actor really loves Joker. Is he up to doing a villain role in the future? “I really love to do a contravida role,” he said. “I’m excited for that, if ever.”

He wants to do rom-coms or love story, even heavy drama. Romantic films like “A Walk To Remember,” “The Notebook” or “The Proposal,” are among the projects Blanco is inspired to do.

One thing Blanco realizes, he should not lose hope. “Working with other artists, kahit sino pa ‘yan, not just stars, even sa production, sa office, masayang ipagpatuloy itong trabahong ito.”

Had he not been in front of the camera, Blanco still imagines himself working behind the scenes as a filmmaker.

The biggest learning he made in “Artista Academy” that he carries up to now is to “Love your craft. Do not join the industry na hindi ka sigurado. Dapat you’re really sure, 150 even 200 percent. Mas angatan mo.”

Blanco wants to concentrate on acting. He works out daily, plays basketball and does continuous training to stay fit.

“Focus ka lang sa lahat ng bagay,” Blanco advised. “That’s the most important. Love for acting and your career na hindi pa nawawala from me until now. Prayers are important, too. Plus, the support of your family.”

Related video: