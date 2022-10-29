AC Bonifacio keeps busy in Hollywood with new projects

Watch more News on iWantTFC

She started out in Canada as an award-winning youth dancer whose videos have gone viral.

And now at 19 years old, AC Bonifacio is a full-fledged Kapamilya star continuing to take the world by storm.

This past summer, she wrapped up Star Magic's three-city Beyond the Stars US tour, and she is feeling better than ever despite the Covid-19 pandemic slowing down many of her projects.

"I feel like we’re back to normal po talaga because right before the pandemic, before lockdown happened, I was in LA doing stuff for Dance On and other brands and it paused for two years," she shared.

"I missed all my friends. I missed tours. I missed dancing and now that we’re back to doing tours with Star Magic, with ABS, with my family and co-artists, it's amazing and I know everyone is going to enjoy the stuff we do."

After the tour, Bonifacio went back to work, taking part in a series of acting and dancing workshops in Hollywood. She also has two new songs set to be released, one of which involved a major collaboration with a legendary American artist whose name she promises to reveal soon.

She not only worked on the choreography but also filmed music videos while in LA.

"The stuff I’m doing here [in LA] is for a bunch of things that will be released in the Philippines. I have an original song coming out that I wrote, coming out very soon, also a Hollywood song that'll come out maybe sooner than you think."

While ACnatics wait for the release dates and song titles, Bonifacio has just made a big splash on the iWantTFC series Lyric and Beat.

On November 5th, the multi-talented Filipino Canadian star will be back in the US for ASAP Natin 'To in Las Vegas.