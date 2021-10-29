What John Krasinski wants his kids to learn from ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

John Krasinski's return as the writer-director of "A Quiet Place Part II" seemed certain after the first movie became a critical and box office hit. But he says going back was something that almost didn't happen.

"When the studio called me and asked me to do a second one, I said no. And the reason why was because I realized I was an audience member before I was a writer or a director or an actor. And as an audience member, I'm very weary of sequels. Sequels usually mean that the studios are just trying to make more money," Krasinski shares.

It was only when the family aspect of the story, or of having his onscreen daughter Millicent Simmonds' character became the center, that everything fell into place, and Krasinski became excited for the sequel. "I realized if I made Millie the lead character, I could continue not only all the stories and plot lines, but the themes that I was going for."

Krasinski says the movie was 'really personal' for him. "I've said before that the first one is a love letter to my children. That's weird, but it's true. And I realized that this idea that in the first one, parents make that promise to their kids that if you stick with me, I can keep you safe forever. Well, that's a false promise, and every parent knows that and when that promise is broken, I think that's what adolescence is. I think when the kids see that their parents can't protect them anymore, they have to take those steps on their own. They have to become their own heroes. They have to be courageous and sort of carry on a candle in the middle of all the darkness. And so that's what this movie became for me."

Award-winning actress Emily Blunt, Krasinski's wife in the movie and in real life, also returns to the thrilling story that first captivated moviegoers in 2018. "A Quiet Place Part II" will premiere in the Philippines when theaters reopen in November. It also returns to US cinemas on Halloween weekend.