WATCH: SB19 delivers KO with powerful ‘Bazinga’ MV

The release of ‘Bazinga’s’ MV leads up to the SB19’s coincides with the celebration of the group’s third anniversary. ShowBT Official



MANILA — The P-pop supergroup SB19 delivered a knockout Friday with the release of a powerful music video for its latest single “Bazinga.”

The music video starts with members Justin, Pablo, Stell, Josh, and Ken coming together to play a video game. They are then seen as characters in a game called “Bazinga.”

“KO, SB19 wins,” the game announces at the end.

The release of “Bazinga’s” music video coincides with the act’s third anniversary celebration, and leads up to the group’s participation in the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 15 (Manila time).

SB19 is nominated as Best Southeast Asia Act, alongside, Ink Waruntorn of Thailand, JJ Lin of Singapore, K-ICM of Vietnam, Lyodra of Indonesia, and Naim Daniel of Malaysia.

Winners will be determined via public votes. A’TIN, or fans of SB19, can vote via mtvema.com until November 10.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will be held in Hungary, with live broadcast on MTV channels across 180 countries.

This marks SB19’s latest international nomination in a major awards show, after they vied for Top Social Artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards early this year.

Meanwhile, to celebrate its third anniversary, SB19 is set to hold a digital concert on November 27 and 28 via KTX.ph.

