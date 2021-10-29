Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo star in ‘2G2BT,’ the reel and real-life couple’s first teleserye in four years. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Screen superstars and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have finally started taping their comeback series “2G2BT” (2 Good 2 Be True) this week.

Behind-the-scenes footage released by producer RGE Drama show “KathNiel” arriving on set, and getting in-character as Alisson and Elorde, respectively.

“Sa totoo, super kinakabahan ako,” Bernardo said, when asked how she feels to be back on a teleserye set. “Every time magsisimula, bubuwelo ka ulit, tapos ‘yung mga tao, mas kinakabahan talaga.”

“But nandoon ‘yung excitement of course because Direk Mae (Cruz Alviar) is here, ta’s ang daming familiar faces na staff, iyong ibang cast din. It’s a mix of everything. But happy kami na, finally, ito na, tuloy na tuloy na siya. Excited lang kami na makita ng mga tao ‘to,” she added.

Padilla answered similarly, saying that while he’s apprehensive about returning on set under the new normal, he is thrilled for their long-time fans to see their tandem back on television.

“May kaba, paninibago, pero nangingibabaw ang excitement. It’s been a while na nakita kami sa TV. We’re just very excited kasi masaya kami sa ginagawa naming istorya ngayon, sa mga kasama namin dito sa show. Excited na rin kaming may maihandog ulit sa aming mga tagasuporta na matagal nang naghihintay,” he said.

“2G2BT” marks the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The genre is a personal preference of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans, who have been clamoring for a romcom comeback for the two.

Joining “KathNiel” in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast.

The premiere date of “2G2BT” has yet to be announced.