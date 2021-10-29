Rachel Alejandro releases new album

MANILA -- Singer Rachel Alejandro has released her latest album "The Great OPM Songbook Vol. 1 " under Star Music.

Included in the album are her versions of OPM hits "Ang Pag-Ibig Kong Ito," "Kung Ako Ba Siya," "Sabi Na Nga Ba," "Kahit Habang Buhay," Kung Ako Na Lang Sana," "Catch Me, I'm Falling," "Ikaw" and "Hanggang."



The lyric videos of the song are now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music. Check the videos below:

Star Music will release the music video of "Ang Pag-Ibig Kong Ito" on Friday night.

Alejandro is known for her hits "Paalam Na," "Kay Tagal," and "Nakapagtataka."

Aside from a new album, Alejandro is set to return to acting via the upcoming series "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine version of the BBC Studios drama “Doctor Foster.”

Alejandro will be playing Nathalia Lucero, the mother of Lexy Lucero (Sue Ramirez), the mistress in the much-awaited drama.

Directed by Connie Macatuno stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, and Zaijian Jaranilla.

