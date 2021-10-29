Pinay Stephanie Prince ends 'Canada's Drag Race' journey



Filipino drag queen Stephanie Prince has ended her journey on the hit reality series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” finishing 10th in the second season of the show's Canadian franchise.

The drag queen from Calgary, Alberta lost the lip-sync battle to Synthia Kiss after both failed to impress the judges in an acting challenge in the third episode of the series.

"The yellow brick road might be short for me, but at least I get to have sex sooner than the rest of these bitches! Peace out mfs! Love you!" she said in an Instagram post.

Despite this, Stephanie Prince gave a remarkable showing on the runaway with her Jollibee-inspired entrance look. She was also praised during the design challenge with her high fashion dress made of posters.

Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario was the first Filipino drag queen to compete in “Canada’s Drag Race” placing 11th overall in its debut season.

American production company World of Wonder recently announced their call for applicants for the debut season of “Drag Race Philippines.”

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand.”

RELATED VIDEO: