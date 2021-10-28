Liza Soberano shows her inked thumb, indicating she has just registered to vote for the 2022 elections. Instagram: @lizasoberano

MANILA — Screen superstar Liza Soberano registered to vote in the national elections for the first time, she said Thursday, urging her followers to do the same.

In Instagram Stories, Soberano shared a selfie showing her inked thumb, indicating that she had just registered.

“First time registering to vote,” she wrote in the caption.

“You guys should, too! Every vote matters,” Soberano added, with a Philippine flag and heart emojis.

Soberano, 23, has become increasingly vocal on national and political issues in the past year, using her widely followed social media pages to highlight her advocacies and speak up on certain topics.

Notably, she has worked with women’s rights group Gabriela, as well as the non-profit organization Save The Children, of which she is an ambassador. In connection with the latter, she urged the Senate in September to pass the “End Child Rape” bill.

Early this month, Soberano also had to issue a statement against a fabricated posters where she is made to appear as an endorser of a presidential aspirant, calling it “false information.”