MANILA — Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo are engaged to wed and are expecting their first child, they announced on Friday.

The pair shared the news via Mercado’s YouTube vlog, which chronicled Trillo’s wedding proposal as well as the confirmation of the actress’ pregnancy.

Trillo proposed to Mercado on October 8, according to the vlog — the first episode of a series they’ve dubbed “After All.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

They have yet to announced their wedding date.

Mercado, 34, and Trillo, 40, are nearing their eighth anniversary as a couple in January.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.

