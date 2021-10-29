Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik have broken up: report



Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up, according to a report.

Citing anonymous sources, People said the two continue to co-parent their child, Khai, despite parting ways.

The report also quoted Hadid's representative, who said that the supermodel is "solely focused on the best for Khai."

"She asks for privacy during this time," the rep added.

Malik, meanwhile, took to Twitter to talk about his efforts to create "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

He added that for the sake of his daughter, he has "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Malik's statement came following a TMZ article that Hadid's mother was considering filing a police report after an alleged incident with the singer.

Hadid and Malik first got together in November 2015 after meeting at an after-party of a Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The two broke up in 2018, and rekindled their relationship in 2020.