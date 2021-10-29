Watch more on iWantTFC

BTS main vocalist Jeon Jungkook flexed his musical virtuosity with a surprise cover that showcased one of his best vocal performances yet so far.

On Thursday, the idol uploaded his piano-driven take on “Falling,” Harry Styles' critically-acclaimed track from his album “Fine Line,” on BANGTANTV, the septet’s official YouTube channel.

While Jungkook served stable vocals, demonstrated impeccable control, and cruised through all the high notes with ease throughout the rendition, the highlight of the piece goes beyond the technical aspects.

What took the spotlight was Jungkook’s impassioned delivery of the song’s vulnerable verses that pierce right through the heart.

In contrast to the tenor's naturally soothing vocal tone, which, in the ballad, impresses the feelings of falling in love, his intimate singing style conveys the painful longing that comes with the heartbreak that follows.

He begins with a near-whisper crooning at the first verse before moving to a haunting but powerful build-up in the chorus.

By the time Jungkook wistfully belts “And I get the feeling you’ll never need me again” at the end of the bridge, listeners are inevitably left with a sting.

Although dropped unannounced at the stroke of midnight (KST), the emotive cover immediately drew colossal attention.

Within minutes of release, the audio clip had already crossed one million views. On Twitter, Jungkook trended worldwide at No 1.