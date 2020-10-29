WATCH: Julie Anne San Jose covers main theme of Netflix's 'Over the Moon'

MANILA – Netflix on Thursday released a cover of “Rocket to the Moon” performed by OPM artist Julie Anne San Jose.

The song is the main theme of the animated musical “Over the Moon” originally recorded and performed by Chinese-Filipino-American actress Cathy Ang, who played Fei Fei in the movie.

“All aboard, we're flying away! Let Julie Anne San Jose's cover of 'Rocket To The Moon' from 'Over The Moon' take you to a place that's filled with wonder and love,” said Netflix in a Facebook post.

In a virtual interview with Ang early this month, she mentioned that “Rocket to the Moon” is incredibly meaningful for her.

“I still get nervous when I have to sing it. So for me it's more nerve wracking,” she said.

“Hamilton’s” Phillipa Soo, who played the Chinese goddess of the moon in the movie, also said she loved the track, specifically because of Ang’s performance.

“It's because of Cathy. It's because of everything but specifically Cathy's performance. It's a very hard song to sing, and not only that, she's doing it through the character of this young woman. The passion and the excitement, it's just the most exciting song that I've ever heard. Because this young woman is trying so hard to fulfill her dream and meeting Chang’e, and it's incredibly exciting,” she said.

Directed by Oscar winner Glen Keane, “Over the Moon” follows 12-year old Fei Fei who builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of Chinese moon goddess Chang’e.

There, Fei Fei ends up on an unexpected quest and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

It came out on Netflix last October 23.