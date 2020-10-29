Nadine Lustre’s visual album to premiere on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel

Nadine Lustre’s visual album ‘Wildest Dreams’ will premiere on October 31 on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel. Careless Music

MANILA — Nadine Lustre’s highly anticipated visual album will premiere digitally on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel on Saturday.

Titled “Wildest Dreams,” the 12-track album will stream simultaneously on ABS-CBN Entertainment and Careless on YouTube at 9 p.m.

Directed by Dominic Bekaert, the 30-minute film consists of six interconnected music videos, which chronicle Lustre’s personal journey of self-love, self-discovery, and reflection on her past experiences.

“Natural,” for instance, is an intimate track about growth and loving oneself, while “Save a Place” is dedicated to Lustre’s late brother.

“Wildest Dreams” also includes the lead single of the same title, as well as “Dance with Danger,” “Ivory,” “Seconds,” “Intoxicated,” “Complicated Love,” “You Can Stay,” “Glow,” “White Rabbit,” and “Grey Skies.”

Fans can also expect a uniquely Filipino flavor in “Wildest Dreams,” with experimental sounds recorded from beaches and mountains in the Philippines, and with indigenous instruments used in a number of tracks.