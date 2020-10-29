LOOK: Photo of Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson goes viral

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador surprised her fans and followers as she posted a photo with her boyfriend, Filipino-British actor Markus Paterson.

On Instagram, Salvador uploaded a photo of her walking with Paterson at Parade Gardens in England.

"A rainy autumn day with you," Salvador wrote in the caption.

More than 13 hours since it was posted, Salvador's photo already garnered close to 300,000 “likes” and more than 1,000 comments, with most netizens expressing their happiness and admiration for the actress.

Paterson also posted a photo of Salvador on Instgaram with the caption: "lovely day."

Before this, Salvador's last uploaded photo on social media with Paterson was when they finally revealed to the public their relationship.

In a vlog of singer-actor Kyle Echarri uploaded last month, Paterson admitted his almost two-year relationship with the Kapamilya actress.

The 22-year-old actor said he could not live without Salvador, whom he described as the love of his life.

“I’ve never been in love the way I am. I’ve never felt the love that she makes me feel. ...There is no one or thing that could make me look at another woman the way that I look at her right now,” Paterson said when asked about Salvador.

"Like, it’s not even fair to my family how much I’m in love with this woman. Because I would put her above anything else. To the vague question why I'm still with her, it is because I couldn't live without her. That's as simple as it is," Paterson said.

Related video: