Aiko Melendez, boyfriend mark third anniversary

MANILA -- Actress Aiko Melendez and her boyfriend, politician Jay Khonghun, marked their third anniversary as a couple.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Melendez shared a photo of her with Khonghun as she thanked her boyfriend for always being there for her.

"I want to thank you for encouraging me to do my best, I want to thank you for believing in me when I can’t even believe in myself. We have our ups and downs, we get annoyed with each other. One thing I'm certain about is I wouldn't want this with another. I'm really sorry if we fight sometimes but no matter what i know we will get through all these," Melendez wrote.

"Thank you for being the person that I can rely on. Thank you for the 1095 good morning texts that you send me. And thank you for letting me see the different sides of you, even the not so good ones. And most of all thank you for letting me know that love still exists and for sticking around when time gets tough. I love you so much. There is no one I can’t think of spending the rest of my life with but you... Happy 3rd year anniv Baby! We have a lifetime to share. Not just you and me but with our family and kids. And God being the center of our relationship! Mucho love."

Melendez also posted clips of their anniversary celebration in Subic on Instagram Stories.



Just last May, Melendez denied rumors that she and Khonghun have broken up.

It was in early 2018 when Melendez started to open up about her relationship with the politician after she posted their sweet photo on Instagram.