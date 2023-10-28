Photo from Netflix

MANILA – Filipino-created series on Netflix “Replacing Chef Chico” is set to serve a zesty love triangle in a high-end fine dining restaurant when it streams on the digital platform.

Starring Piolo Pascual, Sam Milby, and Alessandra de Rossi, the series “Replacing Chef Chico” will showcase a sizzling combination for Filipinos – romance and food.

The show is the brainchild of director Dan Villegas, his assistant Joi Bayan and the showrunner Antoinette Jadaone. It will start streaming on November 24.

Offering a glimpse into the high-stakes and competitive culinary world, the series’ trailer introduces viewers to the main characters whose lives become intertwined at Hain, a fictional up-and-coming fine dining restaurant that specializes in customizing each dish to mirror their diners’ unique life stories.

But things take an unexpected turn when titular character Chef Chico (Milby) gets into an accident, leaving him in a coma. The fate of Hain is suddenly left in the hands of his sous chef Chef Ella (De Rossi) and a newly hired consultant Raymond (Pascual), who has more than just the restaurant on his mind.

Speaking to the press in the “See What’s Next” event last September 18, Jadaone shared that her inspiration for “Replacing Chef Chico” came from her love for food-related shows.

Recommending the series for holiday viewing, she added: “I think it’s perfect for the Christmas season because, at its core, it’s about love, friendship, and acceptance. Each episode tells a story of family, friendship, and love, all celebrated over food.”

Both Jadone and Villegas also expressed their excitement over the evolving media landscape and what it means for the future of streaming and media consumption in the Philippines.

