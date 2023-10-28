Photo by Mike Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Four-year-old Arianah Kelsey Lasam charmed her way to the title of “Mini Ms. U” during the grand finale of the competition on Saturday as “It’s Showtime!” returned on air.

Lasam, who hails from Angeles City, Pampanga, captured the hearts of the finale judges with her answer during the “Mini Mensahe”, aside from her bubbly personality and favorite line “yes, girl!”

She went home with P300,000 cash prize, a crown, sash, and management contract from Polaris. She also won a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland for three days and two nights with her entire family.

During the final round of competition, Lasam was asked to deliver a message to Filipino superhero Darna.

“Darna, sana sabihin mo sakin ‘yes girl’. Kasi pinapanood kita dati. Gusto ko po kita makita. Tapos po, gusto ko magkita kayo ni Meme Vice para maging artista ka, maging sikat ka, kasi po maganda maging sikat siya. Lumilipad siya. Tinutulungan niya yung mga tao,” she said.

This was the first episode of “Showtime” after serving their 12-day suspension imposed by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

“Yes we’re back and we miss you, madlang people,” Vice Ganda welcomed the audience once again after two weeks of hiatus.

Here are some of the photos during the grand finals of “Mini Ms. U.”