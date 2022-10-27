Selena Gomez tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from Selena Gomez's Instagram account.

Selena Gomez revealed Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID.

In Instagram Stories, the American singer said she cancelled an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", as she recovers.

"I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting COVID but I am resting and feeling ok," she wrote in a post that has since expired.

"A friendly reminder, COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all."

Gomez started her career as a child actor for "Barney & Friends" with Demi Lovato and went on to be an actress for Disney.

She is also a recording artist with hits such as "Come and Get It" and "Same Old Love".

