Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga is featured in the new Christmas album of American a capella group Pentatonix.

Salonga joined Pentatonix in recording Jose Mari Chan's OPM classic "Christmas In Our Hearts" for the group's album "Holidays Around The World."

"Yes, folks! This is happening! Had the most wonderful time recording this classic Filipino Christmas song with @ptxofficial! And yes, fellow Pinoys, this is the Christmas In Our Hearts you think it is!" Salonga announced on social media.

According to Pentatonix, the album will be available starting October 28.

The group will also go on a US tour with their show "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular" with Girl Named Tom.

Also featured in the album are international artists such as Lang Lang, La Santa Cecilia, The King’s Singers and Meghan Trainor.

Related video: