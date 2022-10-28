MANILA -- Actress Loisa Andalio has turned to social media to share her birthday greeting for boyfriend and screen partner Ronnie Alonte.

On Instagram, Andalio uploaded a video taken from Alonte's birthday celebration.

"Wish you the very best in everything as you deserve nothing less. Happy birthday love," Andalio wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Alonte also expressed his love for Andalio: "thankyou beh! iloveyou."

Andalio and Alonte are the lead stars of ABS-CBN series “Love in 40 Days” which will air its finale episode on Friday, October 28.

The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

Alonte and Andalio confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship in December 2018.

The two met on ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime."

