Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan star in ‘An Inconvenient Love.’ Star Cinema

Aside from Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano’s lines about the inconveniences of love, heard prominently in the trailer of their film “An Inconvenient Love” is a song about prolonging time together and putting off heading home.

The lyrics, “Huwag muna tayong umuwi,” were featured in the earlier teaser of the Star Cinema movie, and again, in the Friday trailer where it mirrored the situation of the lead characters Manny (Pangilinan) and Ayef (Mariano), of finding happiness in each other.

As early as the teaser, fans of DonBelle were quick to identify the song, which has the same title as its chorus lyrics: “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi” by BINI. The ballad is one of the official theme songs of “An Inconvenient Love,” Star Music has confirmed.

Promotions for the film have also echoed the song’s lines, with reminders to fans not to go home just yet (“Wala munang uuwi!”) and wait for surprise releases, among others.

“Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi” is one of eight tracks in the sophomore album of BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group.” The girls’ first romantic ballad was written by Nica del Rosario, who also penned their viral hit “Na Na Na.”

BINI recently performed “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi” in its One Music Live guesting.

Aside from contributing to the movie soundtrack, BINI is also set to join the screen couple, and other cast members of “An Inconvenient Love,” in the movie’s mall tour starting in Pampanga on Saturday.

WALA MUNANG UUWI! Malapit na tayo magsama-sama! 😍#AIL24everTourKickOff with "An Inconvenient Love" cast & director, plus special performances from Janah Zaplan and BINI, this Saturday, Oct. 29, 5PM, sa Marquee Mall Pampanga! 💚💜🧡



Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” will usher in Star Cinema’s return to theaters on November 23.

