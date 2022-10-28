South Korean superstars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting a baby boy this December.

This was confirmed by Son's agency as reported and translated by Korean entertainment website Soompi on Friday.

“Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth [of her son],” the agency announced.

It was last June when the celebrity couple announced that they are expecting their pregnancy.

The two got married on March 31.



The couple starred in the series “Crash Landing On You” about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

Before the hit series, they first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018.

